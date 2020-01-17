Bret Michaels to Undergo Skin Cancer Surgery

Poison singer Bret Michaels revealed he was to undergo surgery to remove a cancerous growth found on his skin and also to receive treatment for an injured shoulder.

Still, he said he was still hoping to enjoy an “awesome” year, with solo shows booked ahead of Poison’s tour with the reunited Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett.

“It has been brought to my attention that I have torn my right shoulder rotator cuff,” Michaels wrote on his website, “which would answer the question why it looks like a lump or bone was sticking out of my right shoulder. ... A little more complex, I will also have to undergo a procedure to remove skin cancer that was detected after a recent biopsy.

“I’m in the hands of incredible specialists who are both positive for great outcomes. It may slow me down a bit at the beginning of the year, but if God [is] willing, I promise this year will be awesome. Just a few less solo shows and special events until I get this all squared up.” He added that he was “continuing great diabetic maintenance to keep on rocking in 2020.”

Michaels – who endured a brain hemorrhage and a minor stroke in 2010 before receiving treatment for a hole in the heart – recently said he may have had something to do with bringing the Motley Crue tour together. “I always try to throw what I call gratitude and a positive attitude out there,” he explained. “So I kept throwing the good vibes out there. I said, 'It would be insane for the fans if we had Def Leppard and Poison, and then if Motley Crue would pull it back together, that would be incredible.”

Asked about the possibility of all the bands performing onstage together at the end of the shows, he replied, “Everyone knows when they come out on the road with me, I bring everyone up onstage. … We're hoping that that's gonna happen. But no matter what happens, I ask for one thing: that all the bands on this put an amazing, amazing show on for the fans.”