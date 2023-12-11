Remember the Last Time Bret Michaels Played Bangor?

Well, just like how "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," every pine tree in the Pine Tree State has its needle. Was that as poetic as intended?

Announced on Monday, Bret Michaels, along with WARRANT and FireHouse, is set to headline the "Parti-Gras Music Festival Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza" at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront on Sunday, Sept. 1st, 2024.

While the Poison frontman visited the Pine Tree State as recently as 2017, he hasn't graced the Queen City of the East in over a decade. Since his last stop in Bangor, Michaels has performed in Maine, notably at AURA in Portland on May 10th, 2017, and the Maine State Pier in Portland on June 25th, 2015, bringing his 'True Grit Tour.'

Despite showing love to the largest city in Maine, the anticipation in Bangor is palpable as Michaels returns to witness the evolution of the Bangor Waterfront since his last visit.

Back in 2012, Poison, alongside Def Leppard and Lita Ford, brought the 'Rock of Ages Tour' to Bangor at what was then the Bangor Waterfront Pavilion, now known as the Maine Savings Amphitheater, on August 22nd. The setlist, according to ConcertArchives.org, featured hits like "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "Talk Dirty to Me," and "Nothin' but a Good Time."

Look What the Cat Dragged In Ride the Wind Your Mama Don't Dance Guitar Solo Fallen Angel Unskinny Bop Drum Solo Every Rose Has Its Thorn Talk Dirty to Me Nothin' but a Good Time

While the 2024 show is billed as a Bret Michaels solo performance, there's no doubt that the audience can expect to hear a majority of these classic songs.

Here's to Bret Michaels making his long-awaited return to Bangor after over a decade away! We eagerly look forward to the "Parti-Gras Music Festival Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza" at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront on Sunday, Sept. 1st, 2024.

