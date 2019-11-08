Body of Maine Man Who Fled Police Found in the Woods

An investigation is underway after the body of a man who fled from police last weekend in southern Maine was found in the woods in Saco Thursday morning.

State Police say two hunters approached a Trooper who was parked near the Flag Pond Overpass on the Maine Turnpike to tell him they had found a body in the woods nearby.

Investigators identified the victim as 48-year-old Herbert Winship of Saco. State Police say Winship was involved in a high-speed chase just before midnight last Saturday on Route 1 in Saco.

He ended up abandoning his motorcycle and fleeing on foot into the woods. Police were unable to locate him after that.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.