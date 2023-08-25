Body Found in Ocean Identified as Missing Maine Lobsterman

The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that a body found in the ocean on Monday is the body of 18-year-old Tylar Michaud from Steuben.

Michaud Went Missing in July

Michaud went missing on July 21 while he was lobstering near Petit Manan Island. His body was identified on Thursday, according to WGME News.

Body Found Near Addison

A lobsterman from Jonesport found his body in the ocean near Addison, about seven miles from where Michaud went missing.

Planned to Attend Maine Maritime Academy

Michaud planned to attend Maine Maritime Academy. He graduated from Sumner High School this year.

