Blimp Time-Hop: Jimi Hendrix’s Only Maine Appearance Ever

Did you know that The Jimi Hendrix Experience played live onstage in Lewiston? Yes indeed, it's true and that incredible moment in Maine rock history happened 53 years ago today on March 16, 1968.

Opening on the bill at the Armory were The Hanseatic League, and Lewiston's own Terry and the Telstars.

Ho-lee-sh*t! Would you look at the price of admission? It was $2.50 if you got them ahead of time and $3.00 on the day of the show. Just amazing...right?

Soft Machine was scheduled to perform but ended up a no-show. Our good friend Danny Caron (Oak) was the drummer in the Telstars. Danny once told us that "Hendrix patted him on the back after their warm-up set."

As the legendary 60's Lewiston garage band Terry and the the Telstars came off stage, Jimi kindly took the time to compliment Danny on his timekeeping skills.

How's that for an endorsement! Jimi Hendrix thought you did a good job and made sure to let you know! OMFG!! Right? Thanks for that precious memory DC!

Here's the set list for Jimi's only Maine appearance.

Blimpster David Moore shared his memory with us.

"I was there when I was 13 and it changed my whole perspective of music."

Yeah. That sounds about right.

Anybody else witness this once in a lifetime experience? Tell us about it on the WBLM Facebook Page.

Let's celebrate more by going to "Electric Church" with this white-hot treasure from Jimi Hendrix, Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding at the Miami Pop Festival in May of 1968.

