Watch: The Black Keys Perform With Wayne Newton in Las Vegas

The Black Keys kicked off their nationwide trek with a dynamic performance at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas last night. The headlining set was the first official date of the group’s Let’s Rock tour, though the band did play an intimate warm-up show in Hollywood two nights prior.

The rockers began their evening with "I Got Mine," a single from their 2008 LP Attack & Release. From there there the group delivered a steady list of radio hits, including "Gold on the Ceiling," "Little Black Submarines" and "Tighten Up." Still, the Black Keys saved their biggest surprise for last, inviting singer Wayne Newton on stage to join them for the final song of the night, the Grammy winning track "Lonely Boy." The Akron, Ohio duo referred to Newton as "Big Wayne," a tongue-in-cheek reference to Lil' Wayne, the rapper who cancelled his set at the festival earlier in the evening. Watch fan filmed footage of Wayne Newton with the Black Keys below.

The return of the Black Keys is a welcome sign to rock fans, the band not having toured since 2015. Auerbach and Carney admitted to being burnt-out at the time, leading to a four-year hiatus for the acclaimed group. Both musicians remained busy in the interim; Auerbach released two solo albums, worked with the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and formed a side project, the Arcs. Carney produced multiple albums for other artists, wrote the theme song for BoJack Horseman and welcomed his first child with wife, Michelle Branch. Let's Rock, the Black Keys latest album, was released in June.

With the band back at full-force, fans can look forward to further Black Keys performances, as they'll be touring across the country from now until Thanksgiving. You can get show and ticket information at their official website.

