It took a little time, but The Black Crowes are now able to share in their celebration of the 30th anniversary of their breakout 1990 album Shake Your Money Maker. The group kicked off the pandemic-delayed run Tuesday (July 20) in Nashville at the Ascend Amphitheater.

The band first teased the special tour in November of 2019 with preview performances in New York and Los Angeles. For those dates, they primarily stuck to the plan to play the album in full with siblings Chris and Rich Robinson leading a reconstructed lineup. Since that time, longtime bassist Sven Pipien has returned to the fold as well. The Shake Your Money Maker run was initially set to launch last year coinciding with the actual 30th anniversary of the record.

Tuesday's show marked one of the first major rock tours to launch since the start of the pandemic and Chris Robinson and crew made it a jubilant celebration as the singer strutted onstage in a stylish white suit and twirling an umbrella as the band opened their set with "Twice as Hard."

The two-hour set started with the full album performance, hitting on the standards "Hard to Handle," "Seeing Things" and "She Talks to Angels" among others before the group opened up the show to more of their catalog and rocking such favorites as "Hotel Illness," "Thorn in My Pride" and the show-closing encore "Remedy."

Dirty Honey opened the show with just shy of an hour-long set that included their such standouts as "Gypsy," "California Dreamin'," "Rollin' 7's" and "When I'm Gone" setting the stage for the night's headliners.

Get a closer look at the setlist from opening night of the Shake Your Money Maker 30th anniversary tour along with fan-shot video from the Nashville show below. You can see all dates for the run and get tickets here.

The Black Crowes, Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary - Nashville, Tennessee July 20, 2021 Setlist

Twice as Hard

Jealous Again

Sister Luck

Could I’ve Been So Blind

Seeing Things

Hard to Handle

Thick n Thin

She Talks to Angels

Struttin Blues

Stare It Cold

No Speak

Go Faster

Hotel Illness

Hi-Head Blues

Good Friday

Wiser Time

Thorn in My Pride

Sting Me

Soul Singing

Remedy (Encore)

The Black Crowes, "Twice as Hard" (Nashville 2021)

The Black Crowes, "Hard to Handle" (Nashville 2021)

The Black Crowes, "She Talks to Angels" (Nashville 2021)

The Black Crowes, "Remedy" (Nashville 2021)