Hear Billy Gibbons’ New Holiday Single ‘Jingle Bell Blues’

ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons has gotten into the holiday spirit, releasing his own unique take of “Jingle Bells” titled “Jingle Bell Blues.”

In the hands of the bearded rocker, the Christmas classic takes on a new and distinctive swagger. Gibbons delivers the beloved carol in his uniquely grizzled tones, while also augmenting the original lyrics with his own words, including lines about "bells on hot rods" and a "drop top sled."

“We threw in some hot rod references for good measure because our preferred sleigh is the horsepower-propelled kind,” the rocker admitted.

“Around Christmas, it always seems that there are five to ten holiday selections listed in the lower right corner of a typical juke box in a typical juke joint, the song titles and artist names printed on wreath-bedecked title strips,” Gibbons continued. "Our hope is for ‘Jingle Bell Blues’ to be one of those records.”

The rock icon further noted that the single will add his name to an illustrious list of artists who’ve recorded holiday tunes.

“Bing Crosby, David Bowie, Elvis, Brenda Lee, Jose Feliciano, Otis Redding, Mariah Carey, Nat King Cole, Gene Autry, and not forgetting Adam Sandler, need some company and we'd be thrilled to provide it in the spirit of the season," the ZZ Top guitarist said.

“Jingle Bell Blues” is available for digital download or as a translucent red vinyl 7" single. The latter product can be preordered now, with shipping expected in December.

Earlier this year, Gibbons released Hardware, his third solo studio album. Former Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver member Matt Sorum served as the LPs co-producer, while also drumming on the tracks.