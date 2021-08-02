Dusty Hill Recorded Vocal Tracks for New ZZ Top Songs Before He Died
ZZ Top's Dusty Hill contributed some singing to the band's recent studio recordings at some point before the bassist and co-vocalist died at age 72 last week, bandleader Billy Gibbons has revealed.
Hill died in his sleep July 27–28, a band statement said. The bluesy rock veterans had already been performing with a substitute due to Hill's health and were continuing their North American tour scheduled through 2022. When Hill died, ZZ Top canceled their July 28 show out of respect for the late bass player — they're otherwise carrying on as part of a promise Gibbons made to Hill.
And as far as ZZ Top studio work is concerned, Gibbons told Variety July 29 that "just within the last couple of months, we were reviewing a couple of the rough tracks that were starting to come together from the sessions that we were conducting just a few months ago."
Songs with Hill's vocals are there, although they "require some completion," the ZZ Top founder shared. "I think the luck of the draw was, I handed Dusty a couple of lyric sheets, and I said, 'Hey, see if you can make heads or tails out of this,'" Gibbons remembered. "He said, 'Can I sing it?' I said, 'Dusty, you could sing the calendar if you wanted to — people would love it.' He goes, 'Hey, that’s not a bad idea. If we ever get back to go to work, can we add the calendar into the show? I know all the words.' I said, 'Get in there. Go sing.' So, yeah, we've got a couple of things [with Dusty singing lead] that'll make sense."
In concert, ZZ Top guitar tech Elwood Francis took up the bass last month after Hill had to leave the tour due to a hip injury. Days later, Hill died at his home in Houston. Francis will presumably stay in the onstage position at least until the band's current tour wraps up.
Still, Hill "did the first two" shows of the tour, Gibbons explained. "And then he requested dismissing himself. He said, 'Yeah, let me go check this out.' And of course I said, 'Hey, man, health is number one. Go do your thing.' And I could tell through those first two valiant attempts, if he's not giving it 110 percent, he was the first one to kind of say, 'Gee whiz. Let's go take care of this.'"
ZZ Top's most recent album, La Futura, emerged in 2012. See dates below and get tickets at zztop.com.
