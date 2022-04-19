Bill Burr to Headline First-Ever Comedy Show At Fenway Park

For nearly a century, the only large-scale events held at Fenway Park in Boston were Red Sox games. One of America's most treasured ballparks had consistently been just that, a ballpark. Things changed in 2002, when Fenway Park brought in their first headline rock n' roll act, Bruce Springsteen. Sure, Fenway held a few jazz festival events in the 70s, but nothing like the Boss, with a full stage setup rocking centerfield. Summer concerts are now the norm at Fenway, with major names like Green Day, Guns N' Roses, Billy Joel, and more playing at the iconic stadium over the last 20 years. Now, Fenway Park is ready to branch out a little more with its first foray into comedy.

Shared on his Twitter, stand-up comedy superstar (and Massachusetts native) Bill Burr will headline the first-ever comedy show at Fenway Park on Sunday, August 21st. It'll be another highlight in a series of career achievements for Burr. He's starred in multiple popular television series including Breaking Bad, F is for Family, and The Mandalorian. Burr has been a part of the notable video game series Grand Theft Auto as well. Burr is best known for his multiple, critically-acclaimed stand up specials over the course of the last 15 years.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Burr will join a star studded group of performers at Fenway Park in 2022 that aren't baseball players. Fenway will host Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Aerosmith, amongst others this season.

Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox Getty Images loading...

Tickets for Bill Burr at Fenway Park will go on sale Friday, April 22nd.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.