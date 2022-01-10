Big East Stat Leaders Thru January 6

Here are the Big East Stat Leaders for games reported through January 6th. There are 12 teams in the Big East. They include Bucksport, Caribou, Ellsworth, Foxcroft Academy, Hermon, Houlton, John Bapst, MDI, Old Town, Orono, Presque Isle and Washington Academy.

Girls Scoring (Average per Game)

1. Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy 17.3

2. Saige Evans - Old Town 17.0

3. Olivia Hernderson - Houlton 15.0

4. Maddie Lebel - Hermon 13.7

5. Madelyn DePrey - Caribou 13.4

6. Mia Henderson - Houlton - 13.0.

6. Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 13.0

8. Kiya Cook - Foxcroft Academy 12.7

9. Jetta Shook - Bucksport 12.3

9. Elizabeth Wyman - Hermon 12.3

Boys Scoring (Average per Game)

1. Filip Brkic - Foxcroft Academy 21.9

2. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 20.1

3. Ty Giberson - Bucksport 18.0

4. Isaiah Gentle - Houlton - 16.6

4. Pierce Walston - Orono - 16.6

6. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle 16.2

7. Xavier McAtee - Presque Isle 15.3

7. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth - 15.3

9. Trey Brown - Hermon 14.0

10. Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy 12.6

Girls Rebounds (Average per Game)

1. Mia Henderson - Houlton 10.0

2. Lauren Brown - Orono 9.2

3. Maddie Lebel - Hermon 8.5

3. Hannah Sinclair - Orono 8.4

5. Meghan Spooner - Foxcroft Academy 8.3

6. Jocelyn Jordan - Ellsworth 8.0

8. Madelyn DePrey - Caribou 7.8

9. Olivia Henderson - Houlton 7.5

9. Grace Jaffray - Ellswoth 7.5

Boys Rebounds (Average per Game)

1. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth 10.8

2. Xavier McAtee - Presque Isle 8.3

3. Isaiah Ervin - Houlton 7.4

3. Jaykob Dow - Hermon 7.4

5. Filip Brkic - Foxcroft Academy 7.1

6. Caden Blackwood - Bucksport 6.6

6. Jaden Gentle - Houlton 6.6

8. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle 6.2

8. Liam Dee - Caribou 6.2

10. Pierce Walston - Orono 6.1

Girls Assists (Average per Game)

1. Olivia Gray - MDI 4.5

2. Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy 4.3

3. Allie Cameron - Hermon 3.8

4. Maddie Lebel - Hermon 3.3

4. Emily Carter - MDI 3.3

6. Abby Radel - Ellsworth 3.0

7. Anna Jadreau - Presque Isle 2.6

7. Abby Leahy - Caribou 2.6

7. Selena Savage - Caribou 2.6

10. Elana Alderman - MDI 2.5

Boys Assists (Average per Game)