Infant Unharmed During Armed Standoff in Waldo, Maine

Maine State Police arrested a Waldo Man who exchanged gunfire with officers Sunday night during a three-hour standoff while a two-week-old baby was inside the house.

Police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a residence on East Waldo Road in Waldo at around 5:00 p.m. A woman and her three-year-old child fled the residence to a neighbor’s home, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

As Maine State Troopers were investigating, the suspect, 30-year-old Kote Aldus, allegedly started firing shots in their direction from inside his residence. The woman’s two-week-old baby was reported to be inside the home at the time.

While other members of the State Police Tactical Team were en route, Trooper Tyler Harrington, a Tactical Team member, returned fire, Moss said.



Suspect in armed standoff in Waldo, Maine taken into custody

At approximately 8:00 p.m., police arrested Aldus for domestic violence assault. He was transported to Waldo County General hospital in Belfast for treatment of what are considered to be non-life threatening injuries.

The baby was unharmed. The condition of the victim and her 3-year-old child is unknown at this time.

Other charges against Aldus may be forthcoming after consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, Moss said.

Detectives from the Maine Attorney General’s Office were on scene Sunday night to begin their investigation, as is standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting.

The Maine Department of Public Safety has not released any further details at this time. We'll update this report as new information comes to light.