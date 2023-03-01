Big East Announces Awards

The Big East announced the students who were awarded the Scholar Athlete, Defensive Player and Paul Soucy Spirit Award. Awards for the 2022-23 season

The Paul Soucy Spirit Award is in honor of the long-time Hermon High School Athletic Director

Paul Soucy Spirit Award

Bucksport - Mercedes Taungatua and Kamryn Webber

Caribou - Carly Morrow and Liam Dee

Ellsworth - Aaliyah Manning and Michael Harris

Foxcroft Academy - Abigail Knapp and Cameron Chase

Hermon - Bella Bowden and Carter Brocato

Houlton - Drew Warman and Mark Thibodeau

John Bapst - Sophia Ward and Mark Gaetani

MDI - Sophia Brophy and Jay Haney

Old Town - Gabrielle Cody and Josh Harvey

Orono - Kristyn Brown and Ellis Spaulding

Presque Isle - Rossalyn Buck and Michael Langley

Washington Academy - Marissa Cates and Ben Griffin

Scholar Athlete Awards

Bucksport - Evan Donnell and Elsa Theobald

Caribou - Henry Hebert and Amelia Godin

Ellsworth - Eamon MacDonald and Morgan Clifford

Foxcroft Academy - Adam Conner and Annie Raynes

Hermon - Bryan White and Veronica Chichetto

Houlton - Cody Johnston and Drew Warman

John Bapst - Jack Mason and Jane Wu

MDI - Evan Ankrom and Emma Simard

Old Town - Logan Brown and Saige Evans

Orono - Ellis Spaulding and Carmen Miller

Presque Isle - Malachi Cummings and Anna Jandreau

Washington Academy - Clay Crossman and Sarah Moulton

Defensive Player Awards

Bucksport - Sam Cyr and Jason Terrill

Caribou - Ainsley Caron and Reece Cavagnaro

Ellsworth - Megan Jordan and Eamon MacDoinald

Foxcroft Academy - Halle Page and Caden Crocker

Hermon - Brooke Gallop and Owen Wyman

Houlton - Amelia Callnan and Thadon Gentle

John Bapst - Claire Gaetani and Jason Pangburn

MDI - Mia Shaw and Joey Wellman-Clouse

Old Town - Makayla Emerson and Gabe Gifford

Orono - Kate Higgins and Pierce Walston

Presque Isle - Anna Jandreau and Jack Hallett

Washington Academy - Addie Williams and Braedyn Thatcher

The awards will be presented in between the Girls and Boys Senior All-Star Games on Sunday, March 5th at 1pm. and 3 p.m. at Hermon High School. Admission is $5.00 for adults, and $3.00 for students and seniors.