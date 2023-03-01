Big East Announces Awards
The Big East announced the students who were awarded the Scholar Athlete, Defensive Player and Paul Soucy Spirit Award. Awards for the 2022-23 season
The Paul Soucy Spirit Award is in honor of the long-time Hermon High School Athletic Director
Paul Soucy Spirit Award
- Bucksport - Mercedes Taungatua and Kamryn Webber
- Caribou - Carly Morrow and Liam Dee
- Ellsworth - Aaliyah Manning and Michael Harris
- Foxcroft Academy - Abigail Knapp and Cameron Chase
- Hermon - Bella Bowden and Carter Brocato
- Houlton - Drew Warman and Mark Thibodeau
- John Bapst - Sophia Ward and Mark Gaetani
- MDI - Sophia Brophy and Jay Haney
- Old Town - Gabrielle Cody and Josh Harvey
- Orono - Kristyn Brown and Ellis Spaulding
- Presque Isle - Rossalyn Buck and Michael Langley
- Washington Academy - Marissa Cates and Ben Griffin
Scholar Athlete Awards
- Bucksport - Evan Donnell and Elsa Theobald
- Caribou - Henry Hebert and Amelia Godin
- Ellsworth - Eamon MacDonald and Morgan Clifford
- Foxcroft Academy - Adam Conner and Annie Raynes
- Hermon - Bryan White and Veronica Chichetto
- Houlton - Cody Johnston and Drew Warman
- John Bapst - Jack Mason and Jane Wu
- MDI - Evan Ankrom and Emma Simard
- Old Town - Logan Brown and Saige Evans
- Orono - Ellis Spaulding and Carmen Miller
- Presque Isle - Malachi Cummings and Anna Jandreau
- Washington Academy - Clay Crossman and Sarah Moulton
Defensive Player Awards
- Bucksport - Sam Cyr and Jason Terrill
- Caribou - Ainsley Caron and Reece Cavagnaro
- Ellsworth - Megan Jordan and Eamon MacDoinald
- Foxcroft Academy - Halle Page and Caden Crocker
- Hermon - Brooke Gallop and Owen Wyman
- Houlton - Amelia Callnan and Thadon Gentle
- John Bapst - Claire Gaetani and Jason Pangburn
- MDI - Mia Shaw and Joey Wellman-Clouse
- Old Town - Makayla Emerson and Gabe Gifford
- Orono - Kate Higgins and Pierce Walston
- Presque Isle - Anna Jandreau and Jack Hallett
- Washington Academy - Addie Williams and Braedyn Thatcher
The awards will be presented in between the Girls and Boys Senior All-Star Games on Sunday, March 5th at 1pm. and 3 p.m. at Hermon High School. Admission is $5.00 for adults, and $3.00 for students and seniors.
