Bicycling.com Says One of the Most Epic Bike Rides in America is in Maine

Steven and I went to Florida recently and instead of renting a car to get around, we rented bikes. It was a great move! I proclaimed then and there that "I am now a bike person!" Sure, I still need to buy a bike to become an official member of the "bike person club" but I'm working on it! My heart is in the right place. I think biking is an awesome way to get around in the warmer months. It's great exercise PLUS it's good for mother earth. I am trying to reduce my carbon footprint and I think Elon Musk would be proud.

Boston.com released an article stating that according to a popular cycling magazine, one of the most epic national park bike rides in America is right here in New England; Carriage Roads, Acadia National Park.

If you've ever visited Acadia, you know how beautiful it is. The sunrise from the top of Cadillac Mountain is a MUST! I visited last Fall and really wanted to witness this epic display. To my chagrin, it was so cloudy the day I was there that the sunrise was virtually non existent. Me and the rest of the folks who dragged our bums out of bed at 5:00 am booed loudly as it anticlimactically turned from dark to light. On the bright side we were up early enough to head into town and grab breakfast at Jordan's without having to wait for a table. mmm, blueberry pancakes for the win.

But I digress! The site states that the 45-mile network is closed to motor vehicles and offers unbelievable panoramic views of the Atlantic Coast. Check out the full list of bike rides of Epic National Parks With Bike Trails. I think it's safe to say the only one we can experience without having to get on a plane is Acadia, unless you want to drive to Virginia!

