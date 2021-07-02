‘Behind the Music’ Is Back, Eight New Episodes Announced

Documentary series Behind the Music is being rebooted by Paramount+. Eight new episodes have been announced, including one with Poison frontman and Rock of Love star Bret Michaels.

Originally broadcast by VH1, Behind the Music gave fans unprecedented access into the real lives and careers of music’s biggest acts. Episodes on Metallica, Motley Crue, Guns N’ Roses and others became essential viewing, exposing the many peaks and valleys of rock stardom.

The new season of Behind the Music leans heavily into pop and hip-hop, with Bret Michaels slated as the only rock act. Episodes on Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block, and Fat Joe will round out the rest of the season. See the full list of air dates below.

July 29 : Ricky Martin

July 29: LL Cool J

August 5: Huey Lewis

August 12: Busta Rhymes

August 19: Duran Duran

August 26: New Kids on the Block

September 2: Bret Michaels

September 9: Fat Joe

Behind the Music | Official Trailer | Paramount+

Paramount+ is going hard on reboots of classic shows. The streaming platform will bring back Beavis and Butt-Head for the slacker duo’s first new episodes in a decade. A new Beavis and Butt-Head movie is also on the way. Additional Paramount+ reboots include Rugrats, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Real World, Frasier and Workholics.

You can sign up for a free trial of Paramount + to watch Behind the Music here.