HBO confirmed that Bee Gees documentary movie How Can You Mend a Broken Heart will premiere on Dec. 12 at 8PM ET and stream on HBO Max.

The first teaser clip, available below, previews how director Frank Marshall explores the “triumphs and hurdles of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb.” Producers added: “The iconic trio, who found early fame in the ‘60s, went on to write over 1,000 songs, including 20 No.1 hits throughout their storied career. This film follows the [Bee Gees'] meteoric rise, as they rode the highs of fame and fortune, negotiated the vagaries of the ever-shifting music business and navigated the complexities of working so intimately alongside family.”

Marshall said in a statement, “Like so many people, I’ve loved the Bee Gees’ music all my life. But discovering their uncanny creative instincts and the treasure trove of music, their humor, and loyalty was a great two-year journey. We are very happy and proud to be with HBO, and it has been an honor to work on this project.” Co-producer Nigel Sinclair said: “This is a story of how three brothers with paramount musical gifts created music that touched the collective unconscious across five continents for five decades straight. It is brotherhood and family, creativity, entertainment, joy, and tragedy. We all feel very privileged to be involved.”

Last year it was revealed that Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King had signed up to lead a Bee Gees biopic project. Later it was reported that Steven Spielberg was also producing, with Anthony McCarten – who was also involved with Bohemian Rhapsody – working on the script.

Bee Gees - ‘How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’ Teaser