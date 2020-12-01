Watch Eric Clapton in Clip From Bee Gees Documentary

Eric Clapton can be seen in a clip from the upcoming Bee Gees documentary How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, which will be released on Dec. 12 on HBO Max, with on-demand and home-video versions to follow.

The scene looks at the moment when the band began employing the falsetto vocals that became its signature sound. That coincided with their exploration of funk music. Maurice and Barry Gibb discuss the 1975 song “Fanny (Be Tender With My Love)” and how its album, Main Course, became a “turning point" in their career.

Clapton then talks about his influence on the work: “If that was something that was initiated by me, [it’s] one of the great things I’ve done in my life!”

You can watch the clip below.

“Like so many people around the world, I’ve loved the Bee Gees’ music all my life,” director Frank Marshall said when the movie was announced. “But it wasn’t until I did my first interview with Barry, almost three years ago, that I began to discover their uncanny creative instincts, their musical gifts, their humor and the brotherhood and family that made them so unique.”

Producer Nigel Sinclair added: “Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb’s talent made an extraordinary impact across five continents over five decades, and their legacy will be felt for generations to come. It is an incredible privilege to be able to bring the Bee Gees’ story to cinemas, where audiences can experience the world these superstars created on the big screen, hopefully providing a welcome escape from the difficult times we are all currently living.”