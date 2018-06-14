There were times when being a Beatles fan during their solo years was a blessing. There was 1970, when all four members put out their own records – and Let It Be was finally released, to boot. In 1973, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr both issued their most-heralded solo projects; in fact, McCartney released two.

As you'll see in the following list of Beatles Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best, however, it wasn't always so great. Without the helpful input of the others, these former bandmates sometimes slipped into caricature, or stumbled down dead-end paths. They got caught up in the sound and fury of the day, or seemingly became disinterested in their own work.

There were stirring comebacks for George Harrison and John Lennon, and intriguing posthumous releases when they left us too early. There were albums that still feel like time-stamped baubles, and others that have only grown in estimation.

But how do they all stack up? This list leaves aside Lennon's initial forays in soundscapes, live projects from all four and McCartney's classical stuff. On the other hand, we included albums devoted to cover songs – be that old-time rock, the pre-war standards or Yuletide offerings – since they can be so illuminating.

By that count, we ended up with more than 60 candidates. Keep scrolling as we offer Beatles Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best.

