Beach Boys Announce Year of 60th Anniversary Celebrations

The Beach Boys announced a year-long celebration of their 60th anniversary, kicking off with a massively extended version of their 2003 Sounds of Summer compilation.

The new edition adds 50 tracks to the original 30, with many songs presented in completely new mixes. You can listen to the new stereo mix of “Good Vibrations,” see the album trailer and check out the complete track listing below.

The set arrives in multiple formats on June 17, including a numbered, limited super-deluxe six-LP vinyl box set in foil slipcase with four collectible lithographs. All formats are available for preorder now. In addition, the band announced a new documentary was in the works along with a tribute special, exhibitions, new merchandise and more events to take place in 2022 and 2023.

“The collection boasts 24 new mixes, including two first-time stereo mixes, plus 22 new-and-improved stereo mixes, which in some cases feature the latest in digital stereo extraction technology, allowing for the team to separate the original mono backing tracks for the first time,” UMe said in a statement. “Additionally, all 30 [original] tracks … have been mixed in immersive Dolby Atmos … continuing the initiative to present the group’s catalog in the enveloping and exciting new audio format.”

Listen to the 2021 Stereo Mix of the Beach Boys' 'Good Vibrations'

The Beach Boys added that "it’s hard to believe it’s been 60 years since we signed to Capitol Records and released our first album, Surfin’ Safari. We were just kids in 1962 and could have never dreamed about where our music would take us, that it would have such a big impact on the world, still be loved, and continue to be discovered by generation after generation.

"This is a huge milestone that we’re all very honored to have achieved. And to our incredible fans, forever and new, we look forward to sharing even more throughout the year."

“The Beach Boys have created some of the most iconic and beloved music of all time,” UMe president Bruce Resnikoff noted. “An indelible and important part of America’s cultural fabric, their timeless music has been a ubiquitous soundtrack for generations and continues to influence, inspire, and delight. We at UMe remain honored to further the Beach Boys’ legendary catalog and look forward to celebrating them all year long along with their millions of fans around the world.”

Watch the Beach Boys' 'Sounds of Summer' Trailer

The Beach Boys, ‘Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of the Beach Boys’ Expanded Edition Track Listing

Disc 1

1. California Girls (1965)

2. I Get Around (1964)

3. Surfin’ Safari (1962)

4. Surfin’ U.S.A. (1963)

5. Fun, Fun, Fun (1964)

6. Surfer Girl (1963)

7. Don’t Worry Baby (1964)

8. Little Deuce Coupe (1963)

9. Shut Down (1963)

10. Help Me, Rhonda (1965)

11. Be True To Your School (Single Version) (1963)

12. When I Grow Up (To Be A Man) (1964)

13. In My Room (1963)

14. God Only Knows (1966)

15. Sloop John B (1966)

16. Wouldn’t It Be Nice (1966)

17. Getcha Back (1985)

18. Come Go With Me (1978)

19. Rock and Roll Music (1976)

20. Dance, Dance, Dance (1964)

21. Barbara Ann (1965)

22. Do You Wanna Dance? (1965)

23. Heroes And Villains (1967)

24. Good Timin’ (1979)

25. Kokomo (1988)

26. Do It Again (1968)

27. Wild Honey (1967)

28. Darlin’ (1967)

29. I Can Hear Music (1969)

30. Good Vibrations (1966)

Disc 2

1. All Summer Long (1964)

2. Good To My Baby (1965)

3. This Whole World (1970)

4. All I Wanna Do (1970)

5. Disney Girls (1971)

6. Kiss Me Baby (1965)

7. Let The Wind Blow (1967)

8. Forever (1970)

9. Sail On Sailor (1973)

10. Long Promised Road (1971)

11. Cotton Fields (1970)

12. Pom Pom Play Girl (1964)

13. Wind Chimes (Smile) (1966/1993)

14. I Went To Sleep (1968)

15. Farmer’s Daughter (1963)

16. Let Us Go On This Way (1977)

17. You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone (1972)

18. The Night Was So Young (1977)

19. Marcella (1972)

20. You’re So Good To Me (1965)

21. Aren’t You Glad (1967)

22. Baby Blue (1979)

23. It’s About Time (1970)

24. Roll Plymouth Rock (1966/1993)

25. Surf’s Up (1971)

Disc 3

1. Add Some Music To Your Day (1970)

2. It’s Ok (1976)

3. Goin’ On (1980)

4. San Miguel (1969)

5. The Warmth Of The Sun (1964)

6. Everyone’s In Love With You (1976)

7. All This Is That (1972)

8. California Saga (1973)

9. Feel Flows (1971)

10. Wendy (1964)

11. Girl Don’t Tell Me (1965)

12. Let Him Run Wild (1965)

13. All I Want To Do (1968)

14. Susie Cincinnati (1970)

15. Vegetables (1967)

16. Time To Get Alone (1969)

17. Where I Belong (1985)

18. I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times (1966)

19. Little Bird (1968)

20. Til I Die (1971)

21. (Wouldn’t It Be Nice To) Live Again (1971)

22. Friends (1968)

23. Devoted To You (1965)

24. Can’t Wait Too Long (1968)

25. California Feelin’ (1978)