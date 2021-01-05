Be Apocalypse Ready With Maine Property Featuring an Epic Bunker

Look, I don't want to be a 'Debbie Downer' here, but if 2020 taught us one thing it's that anything can happen and we should always be prepared. Whether it be having two weeks of food ready, or a supply of toilet paper, or our own doomsday bunker.

Well, now you can own your very own historical bunker in Diamond Cove in Casco Bay. In addition to the incredible bunker, there are other buildings on the property that, according to the listing date back to the year 1873 when the Island was used as a defense fort.

Sounds cool right? For $1,400,000 this slice of paradise could be yours.

Check it out!