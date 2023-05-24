Bangor Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug & Gun Charges

A 48-year-old man from Bangor is facing a life sentence following a guilty plea for drug and firearm charges.

Bangor Man Faces Life in Prison

Allen Henry pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday. He is charged with “possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm.”

Drugs & Gun Seized and Active Warrant

Court records show that officers with the Brewer Police Department found multiple drugs and a gun in Henry’s parked vehicle in May 2022. He also had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Large Quantity of Drugs Seized with a Firearm

Police seized more than 400 grams of fentanyl, approximately 30 grams of cocaine base and a firearm. Henry was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2013 conviction in the state of Maine.

Time in Prison

The drug charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison while the firearms charge carries up to 10 years in prison.

Assisting Agencies Investigating the Case

Agencies involved in the investigation include the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Brewer Police Department.

