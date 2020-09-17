Bangor Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges for Stabbing

A Bangor man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman at a home in Bangor.

Police say 40-year-old Joshua McAuliffe was taken into custody following a violent assault on Westland Street Wednesday morning.

WABI reports the victim was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment of serious injuries.

McAuliffe is also charged with elevated aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is expected to make a court appearance Friday in Bangor.