24 Bands Who Released Two Amazing Albums in a Single Year

You've gotta respect the work rate of these bands who released multiple amazing albums in a single year.

Rock bands couldn't be stopped in the '60s and '70s. Acts such as Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Deep Purple were releasing classics while making it look easy, like in 1969 when Zeppelin released their first two albums in January and October, respectively. The next year, Black Sabbath introduced the world to metal with their self-titled debut in February followed by the essentially perfect Paranoid in September.

For a few of these bands, two albums in one year wasn't enough. During the Rollins era of Black Flag, the hardcore punk legends released three albums in a period of nine months — My War (March), Family Man (September) and Slip it In (December).

And imagine releasing four classic albums in two calendar years. Of course, the Beatles did it, giving the world Help! and Rubber Soul in 1965, followed by Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and Magical Mystery Tour in 1967.

