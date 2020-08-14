Baileyville Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Route 1 in Orient

State Police are investigating a motorcycle accident in the southern Aroostook town of Orient on Thursday that claimed the life of a 71-year-old man.

State Police say Thomas Harvey of Baileyville was traveling south on Route 1 in Orient around 4:20 p.m. when his motorcycle went off the road and struck multiple trees. Harvey was thrown from the motorcycle, according to Sgt. Chadwick Fuller. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Fuller, Trooper Kyle Rider and Trooper Hunter Cotton responded to the crash. The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office and Danforth Fire & Rescue assisted on site.

Harvey was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, Fuller said. The scene was reconstructed by Trooper Marc Poulin. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.