Bagged Salad Recall Expands

It's warmer, more people are looking for a cooler healthier food option, and more people keep getting sick from store bought bagged salads. The latest numbers from the FDA indicate 641 cases in 11 states. The multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora has landed 37 in the hospital with no know deaths as of yet.

If you haven't heard of Cyclospora, it is a microscopic parasite that affects the intestinal tract and causes diarrhea that can last for a significant amount of time, sometimes more than a month. You'll know if you have it about a week after exposure by consuming contaminated food or water.

According to the FDA warning:

"salad products that were made by Fresh Express containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots and that were sold in several regions of the United States are being recalled. The investigation includes Fresh Express branded products as well as products made by Fresh Express for retail store brands sold at ALDI, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, ShopRite, and Walmart. Investigators continue to look into whether other retail brands may be impacted."

So far cases have been reported starting in May and continuing til now in multiple states, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wisconsin, all have confirmed cases.

Although there are no confirmed cases in Maine as of yet, the recalled products have been sold in 30 plus states including, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

The FDA is urging people to avoid eating those salad products while they continue to investigate and locate the cause of this outbreak.

CLICK HERE to follow the updates by the FDA in their continuing investigation.