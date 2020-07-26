Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 24 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday. There were no deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 3,284 have recovered from the virus statewide.

Maine has 3,814 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus in the state is 119.

There are currently 411 active cases.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC announced a new schedule for updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.