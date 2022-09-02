PHOTOS: Avril Lavigne Gets Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Congrats to Avril Lavigne, who now has the 2,731st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Lavigne's career was celebrated with the special star-unveiling ceremony in Hollywood on Wednesday (Aug. 31).

Machine Gun Kelly and producer/musician John Feldmann were among those to speak while honoring the singer and members of her extended musical family and friends were also in attendance including Jxdn, Joel Madden, Jagwar Twin and her fiancé Mod Sun.

“I can remember seeing these legendary names and I never could have imagined that mine would be here," said the singer. "This is probably the coolest day of my life."

“Avril Lavigne, you are the amalgamation of our generation’s childhood,” stated Machine Gun Kelly during his speech about Lavigne. “All of the times I got my heart broke, your music was in my headphones. You were an inspiration for a generation of kids like myself who wore baggy jeans and skated and didn’t fit into MTV’s version of what the girls wanted.”

Lavigne first burst onto the music scene in 2002 with her Let Go album featuring the singles "Complicated" and "Sk8r Boi." Earlier this year, she released her seventh studio album, Love Sux, that was produced by Feldmann, Mod Sun and Travis Barker and saw a return to the pop-punk roots of her early records.

After the ceremony, the jubilant Lavigne tweeted photos to her fans on Twitter, including one specific fan, when she stated, "Look Mom, I got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame." See that tweet as well as a full gallery of photos from the ceremony below.

Congrats to Avril Lavigne on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honor.

Avril Lavigne Gets Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame See photos from the ceremony.