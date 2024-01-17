Avocado on Your Maine Lobster Roll? Are We Cool With This?

Listen, we all love dynamic duos: Brady and Gronk, Ortiz and Manny, Brown and Tatum. But avocado and lobster?

Mainers take their lobster very, very seriously. That’s an understatement.

Personally, I’m very open-minded. I love avocados, and I love lobster rolls, but together? I’m a little hesitant.

In a tweet (or whatever they’re now called on X), Chef Andrew Gruel shared a photo of a lobster roll that he claimed combines the contrasting California and Maine lifestyles with the addition of avocado.

Gruel, a well-known chef and television personality, tweeted, "Avocado and lobster is an amazing combo. California meets Maine." also attaching a photo of said lobster roll.

Although hesitant, I think that I’m on board with trying this coast-to-coast tag team. Again, I love lobster, I love avocados, what’s the issue? It’s like when Joey was eating Rachel’s English trifle and shepherd’s pie combination in Friends: “What's not to like? Custard, good. Jam, good. Beef, GOOD!”

While the majority of the Twitter responses were drooling over the combination, I’m curious to see how Mainers react to our beloved Maine traditions being influenced by the California coast.

If I win the lottery, I have my first meal as a wealthy individual planned out. I'm a very proud Mainer, and I'm hoping that my curiosity doesn't lead to my '207 card' being revoked.

The debate over whether avocado has a place in a traditional Maine lobster roll is likely to continue (or not). However, some adventurous seafood lovers may be tempted to try Chef Gruel's unconventional take on the classic dish.

Whether it becomes a new favorite or a one-time experiment, only time will tell.

