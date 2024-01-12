Maine Was the Most Popular State to Move to in 2023

Maine may be called ‘Vacationland’; however, it seems that people are more interested in sticking around now. ‘Staycationland’ doesn’t really have the same ring, though.

The year 2023 marked significant changes, including the World Health Organization declaring the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, India surpassing China as the most populous country, and substantial advancements in artificial intelligence for everyday use.

What does 2024 have in store for us?

Only time will tell. One certainty is that as we enter 2024, there will be more folks kicking around in our Pine Tree State compared to the previous year.

A recent survey indicates that Americans are on the move again, following years of uncertainty and unpredictability in the housing and job markets. Each year, Atlas Van Lines releases its Migration Patterns Study, tracking the moving habits, patterns, and preferences of Americans. In 2023, Maine emerged as the U.S. state with the highest percentage of inbound moves.

But why is everyone moving to Maine?

Maine has been steadily gaining popularity in recent years, attributed to a relatively lower cost of living that attracts remote workers, families, and retirees alike.

Our state is also accessible by car from any part of the state. There are also nationally famous landmarks like Acadia National Park, the Portland Head Light, Cadillac Mountain, and Mount Katahdin, all of which contribute to Maine’s appeal.

There’s also extremely fresh seafood, especially lobster, readily available – a bonus for foodies ‘from away.’

Listen, we're Mainers; we know why Maine is so great. We just hope that the folks moving here will understand what makes our Pine Tree State so special and then keep it that way.

