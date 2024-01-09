Maine Restaurant Named One of the Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ in America
This Maine restaurant is guaranteed to take you directly to 'Flavortown.'
Maine is known for many things, including lighthouses, moose, and pine trees, but perhaps most famously, it is known for its food – lobsters, blueberries, whoopie pies, you name it.
If you're not familiar with 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' it's a Food Network show hosted by Guy Fieri, a chef, restaurateur, and New York Times Best Selling author. In the show, he embarks on a cross-country road trip to explore timeless 'greasy spoon' establishments — diners, drive-ins, and dives — that have consistently excelled for decades.
And this particular place to grab food in Maine is receiving the 'thumbs up' from Guy Fieri.
Delish compiled a list of The Best 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives' Restaurants In Every State, recognizing that choosing a place to eat can be challenging, especially if you're not familiar with the area. They curated a list of must-eat spots featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' in every state – and what to order once you arrive.
So, what's the must-stop spot in Maine?
Maine's 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' pick is in Wells, at 'Maine Diner.' Despite its simple name, according to the Delish article, their selection is anything but.
From seafood chowder to lobster grilled cheese, there's no shortage of shellfish at the Maine Diner. And while there are many other lobster shacks across the state, none deliver it in comfort food form quite like this spot. After its DDD visit, the restaurant even created a special: the Triple D, which comes with chowder, lobster pie, and codfish cake.
With this endorsement, 'Maine Diner' will now have to be added to the list of 'must-try' places in Vacationland!
