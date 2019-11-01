‘Avatar’ Will Be Available on Disney Plus on Day One

Remember when Disney spent an entire day just tweeting out every single title that was going to be on their new streaming service one by one? Well, it looks like they left out at least one or two films and shows, either because they wanted to make big splashy announcements later or because when you have like 600 things you need to tweet out all at once in alphabetical order it can be really easy to forget one. And you can’t stop the Twitter thread at that point!

The latest title joining Disney+’s opening day lineup is Avatar, James Cameron’s record-smashing box office champ — at least until Avengers: Endgame came along and finally dethroned it as the biggest movie of all time. Avatar will be available in select territories when Disney+ comes online later this month.

To the best of my knowledge, Avatar has rarely been available for streaming in recent years. (You could certainly rent or purchase the film.) And this announcement speaks to how big Avatar will be for Disney in the years ahead. Now that Disney acquired Fox, the four Avatar sequels from writer/director James Cameron, are among the biggest projects the studio has on the books. The first of the bunch is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17, 2021. Disney+ launches on November 12 and costs $6.99 a month.