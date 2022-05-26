‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Return Date Confirmed

It’s the question every Star Wars fan has been waiting to get answered:

When the heck are we getting more The Mandalorian?

The final episode of Season 2 premiered in late 2020, and since then, dedicated viewers have been waiting to find out when they would get to continue the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu. They got a little appetizer to tide them over when The Book of Boba Fett basically paused its entire storyline for like two episodes to catch up with Mando and Baby Yoda. But then that series ended without any clear indication of when or where The Mandalorian would return.

We finally got an answer to that question at Star Wars Celebration this week. Lucasfilm confirmed taht The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ in February of 2023.

The Mandalorian panel at Star Wars Celebration also showed off an early peek at the very first footage from the show’s third season, but the trailer isn’t online and won’t be published there for a while. The teaser that was played for attendees at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim featured the return of Bo-Katan, played by Katee Sackoff, and also featured appearances by Carl Weathers and Amy Sedaris. It showed Mando returning to Mandalore to be “forgiven for his transgressions,” and seemed to imply that there may be a battle coming for control of the Darksaber between Mando and Bo-Katan, and with it, the leadership of the Mandalorian people.

We’ll know for sure when The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ early next year.

