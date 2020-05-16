The idea of artificial intelligence bots creating music is one that doesn't seem to sit right with a lot of people. At the very least though, these bots are pretty useful when it comes to writing parody songs. So, what happens when all of AC/DC's lyrics and music are filtered through AI? The hysterical song "Great Balls" is what happens.

YouTube user Funk Turkey has used artificial intelligence to create "new" songs by certain artists, such as Nickelback, in the past and, here, elected to see what would happen with AC/DC, whose narrow lyrical themes typically center around rocking both the stage and the bedposts, money, cars, gambling.

Curiously, the word "rock" didn't make a single appearance in this new set of lyrics for "Great Balls," but dogs, women and balls are in overabundance. To craft the song, Funk Turkey ran AC/DC's lyrics through the lyrics.rip service, which then spat them back out as seen below. A predictive algorithm was then used to generate the music.

Read the lyrics for "Great Balls" directly below and listen to the song at the bottom of the page. Funk Turkey does a pretty passable job at tackling Brian Johnson's voice, which makes this whole thing even greater.

I'm gonna ride on the dog a touch too much

The dog a truck 'cuz I'm just

I’m on you

Shot to fire at will, yeah

‘Cause I shoot to shoot my gun

At the trigger

It wasn’t the lights

And put your hand out to kill

You fool around, you women

With too many pills, yeah She got great balls

And big balls

Too many women with the balls

Seems like a bone givin’ the balls

A whole ‘lotta woman ‘cuz I’m a ball Poker face was holding a french maid

Foreign chef I’m givin’ the queen

Yeah, we’re doin’ fine

I’ve got money, neck ties

Just a-givin’ the dog a life of them all

She wouldn’t do, I won’t take you down

I’m just givin’ the fools Pull it, pull it, pull it, pull it Wasn’t the dog a touch too young to thrill? Great balls

And Big balls

Too many women with the balls

Seems like a bone givin’ the balls

A whole ‘lotta woman ‘cuz I’m a ball Bollocks, knackers! And I’m not too old to the highway to Mars

Ass and roll ain’t no Mona Lisa

Forget about the dog, a woman gets me

So what I’m gonna die! Great balls

Big balls

Too many women, yeah

Great balls

And big balls

Too many women with the balls

Seems like a bone givin’ the balls

A whole ‘lotta woman ‘cuz I’m a ball

Great balls

And big balls

Too many women with the balls

Seems like a bone givin’ the balls

A whole ‘lotta woman ‘cuz I’m a ball

Yeah

Ride on my brain

Ooooh yes

