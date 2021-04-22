Aroostook Teen Leadership Camp Registration Now Open

ATLC campers participate in a team-building activity (pre-pandemic). Registration is now open for 2021

Attention Aroostook County parents and teens, the registration for 2021 Aroostook Teen Leadership Camp (ATLC) is now open.

Who can sign up for ATLC and how can they do it?

Aroostook Teen Leadership camp is open to teens in grades 6-8 in Aroostook County. Any parents interested in signing their teens up for ATLC by checking at their local middle school or you can contact Amber Stedt by calling 498-6431 or email astedt@atlc.org

What is ATLC?

A part of AMHC, the ATLC is a year-round leadership development and drug prevention program for teens. This camp offers a variety of activities designed to empower teens in Aroostook County and develop leadership skills of the next generation. This is where you will want to stay up to date on the latest for ATLC .

The details of the 2021 camp

This year the camp will begin with a four day in person camp on June 27 at the Caribou Recreation Department. Then there will be virtual camp days on July 11 and July 25 before the camp wraps up with one more in person day on Sunday August 15.