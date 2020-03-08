Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Deputy & K-9

Deputy Sheriff Nathan Chisholm and his K-9 partner, Jazz, started working for the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office in January of 2020.

Deputy Chisholm comes to the Sheriff’s Office from Van Buren PD where he served for over 6 years. He graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s Basic Law Enforcement training program in December, 2014. Deputy Chisholm will patrol the Northern part of Aroostook County.

His K-9 partner, Jazz, is a 2.5-year-old Labrador Retriever who is certified in narcotics detection through the Maine State Police and the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

Jazz was donated to the Sheriff’s Office by the Town of Van Buren.