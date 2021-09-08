A big congratulations to Deputy Sheriff Isaac Ward and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Ward was promoted to Sergeant last week on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Sergeant Ward’s family attended and participated in the swearing in ceremony along with Sheriff Shawn Gillen and others from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Ward has been serving with the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office for over 2 and a half years, starting in February, 2019. Many people in the northern Maine community know him as well for serving with the Presque Isle Police Department. He now supervises one of the four patrol squads. He recently finished 2 years of Rural Public Safety Administration at the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office plays such a critical part of law enforcement in northern Maine. They just arrested a 48-year-old man for drug trafficking in addition to other charges. The important information was made available to the public on their Facebook page right away.

They also recently posted the retirement of Arnold Martin, a 36 year veteran with the Maine Forest Rangers. Also, the Sheriff’s Office helped Presque Isle Police look for a missing mother and child. They recently posted a congratulations on their Facebook for the promotion of Matthew Cummings to Chief of Police in Fort Fairfield, Maine

The Sheriff’s Office is currently hiring for full time Resident Deputy Sheriff in Central and Northern Aroostook County, Maine. You can apply by contacting Commander Joey Seeley at 1-800-432-7842 or joey.seeley@aroostook.me.us.