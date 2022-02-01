Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Hodgdon Found Safe

UPDATE, 2-2-20, 5:17 pm: The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office said Hayloe has been found safe

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 14-year-old Hayloe Sherman of Hodgdon, Maine. Officials said “it is believed that Hayloe ran away on the afternoon of 01-28-2022 from Houlton.” She may have been picked up by someone, and may have been seen in the Calais, Maine area on the evening of January 29, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Sherman is described as 5’ 2” tall and weighing 104 lbs. She has black hair (see the photo below).

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Aroostook County Sheriff's Office loading...

If you have any information about Hayloe Sherman’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477, or text Crime Stoppers at the tip line at 538-8477.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page: “Please no inappropriate comments or unproductive comments or conversations on this post. If you have information, please forward it to us. Thank you.”

