Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office Canine Program

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $10,000 to be used in conjunction with the department’s canine program.

The donation was made by the newly reinstated Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program.

The Sheriff’s Office currently has one canine in service, in northern Aroostook County. The goal is to use the DARE funding to add another canine in the southern Aroostook area.

DARE is a program that aims to prevent the use of drugs, membership in gangs and violent behavior among young people. This program was phased out in Aroostook County over 15 years ago, but has since been revamped and reintroduced.