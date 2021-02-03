Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]

101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the Aroostook County High School Basketball season:

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile & Jon Humphrey. Produced by Mark Shaw, and Trent Marshall.

We have a big week of high school sports on The Rock.

The basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, February 2 was moved to Wednesday, February 3 due to the weather. Game time Wednesday is 4 pm. Caribou (G) at Presque Isle to take on the Wildcats.

Right after the basketball game is a hockey game at the Forum. We’ll have it live on 101.9 The Rock. Houlton/Hodgdon travel to Star City for the game at 5:45 pm, Wednesday, February 3.

Friday and the weekend have more games on the docket. Friday night, Central Aroostook is at Presque Isle for a high school girls game. That starts at 6 pm.

Saturday, we are broadcasting live at another Aroostook County high school basketball game as Central Aroostook hosts Presque Isle boys. Game time is 4 pm with pregame starting about 10 minutes before the start of the game.

We’re right back at it on Monday, February 7 with Caribou coming to Presque Isle for a 6 pm boys basketball game.

There are more games later next week. See the schedule below (subject to change).

Thanks for listening to high school sports on 101.9 The Rock - on the radio, app and streaming.

High School Basketball Schedule:

Townsquare Media

Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Jeremy Raymond State Farm, Dead River, Huber Engineered Woods, Northern Business Products

