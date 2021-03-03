Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]

101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the Aroostook County High School Basketball season:

Here's the broadcast schedule for the playoffs:

Hodgdon @ PIHS Boys Thursday at 6:00 pm

Fort Fairfield at Presque Isle Girls – 6:00 pm

Boys Semifinal TBA Saturday

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile & Jon Humphrey. Produced by Mark Shaw, and Trent Marshall.

Thursday night, Hodgdon takes on Presque Isle (B) in PI with a 6 pm start. Tune in to the pregame about 5 minutes before the start.

Friday night features the winner of the Hodgdon/Fort Fairfield game going up against the Presque Isle (G) in Star City. Game time is 6 pm.

The Rock has a boys semifinal game Saturday. The game time and matchup are TBA. Look for our updates on facebook.

Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Jeremy Raymond State Farm, Dead River, Huber Engineered Woods, Northern Business Products, Cary Medical Center, Pines Health Services, Plourde Furniture, TA Service Center