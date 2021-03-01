Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]

101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the Aroostook County High School Basketball season:

Here's the broadcast schedule for the playoffs:

3/3 Wednesday: Fort Kent @ Central Aroostook Girls 5:00 pm

RESCHEDULED DATE: Thursday, March 4, Hodgdon @ Presque Isle (B) at 6:00 pm.

3/5 Friday Hodgdon/Fort Fairfield winner @ Presque Isle Girls: TBA

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile & Jon Humphrey. Produced by Mark Shaw, and Trent Marshall.

Aroostook County high school basketball has reached crunch time with the playoffs.

The Rock is covering local games with live coverage.

Match-ups this week include Fort Kent @ Central Aroostook (G), Wednesday, March 3 at 5:00 pm.

RESCHEDULED DATE: Thursday, March 4, Hodgdon @ Presque Isle (B) at 6:00 pm. This game was originally set for Tue, March 2 but was rescheduled due to the storm.

We also have a game Friday night with the winner of Hodgdon/Fort Fairfield playing the Presque Isle (G) at home. Game time is TBA (time will be updated).

Things are different this year than the big tournaments in the past. Our coverage focuses on local high school teams who have played hard all season under some unusual circumstances.

101.9 The Rock plans on more games going into the weekend.

Look for our updates on facebook.

Thanks for listening to high school sports on 101.9 The Rock - on the radio, app and streaming.

