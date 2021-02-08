Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]

101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the Aroostook County High School Basketball season:

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile & Jon Humphrey. Produced by Mark Shaw, and Trent Marshall.

We have a good basketball game scheduled for Monday, February 8 as Caribou (B) plays in Presque Isle. Game starts at 6 pm (the schedule below says 6:30 pm, but the game is set for 6 pm).

We also have a game to broadcast on Thursday evening, February 11 with Presque Isle (G) at Central Aroostook. The game starts at 6 pm.

More games on the docket include a hockey game on Saturday, February 13. Brewer travels to Presque Isle to take on the Wildcats. The start time is 3:15 pm.

See the schedule below. Thanks for listening to high school sports on 101.9 The Rock - on the radio, app and streaming.

Here are some weekend scores across the County:

High School Basketball, Saturday

Van Buren Boys 52, Fort Fairfield 49

Presque Isle put away Central Aroostook

Girls Basketball

Fort Fairfield 45, Caribou 33

High School Hockey, Saturday

Brewer 10, Houlton-Hodgdon 1

Old Town-Orono 9, Presque Isle 3

High School Basketball Schedule:

Townsquare Media

Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Jeremy Raymond State Farm, Dead River, Huber Engineered Woods, Northern Business Products, Cary Medical Center, Pines Health Services, Plourde Furniture, TA Service Center

