Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]

101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the Aroostook County High School Basketball season:

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile & Jon Humphrey. Produced by Mark Shaw, and Trent Marshall.

We have a couple of games kicking off this week of exciting Aroostook County high school basketball.

Monday and Tuesday, Feb 21 & 22, we have two games with Houlton at PI (B) on Monday and Central Aroostook at Presque Isle (B) on Tuesday. The games start at 6 pm. Listen live to our pregame broadcast starting around 5:50 pm..

We have more bball on Saturday, February 27th as the Caribou (G0 take on Presque Isle at home. The game gets underway at 1 pm. Pregame starts about five minutes before the game.

Just a few more games to go before we are into the quarterfinals. Boys quarterfinals starts Tues, March 2. Girls quarterfinals get going the next day, Wed, March 3.

The boys semifinals kick off on Friday, March 5 with the girls semis starting the next day, Saturday, March 6. Finals are scheduled for March 9 for the boys and March 10 for the girls. All times are TBA.

You can check out the full broadcast schedule below.

Thanks for listening to high school sports on 101.9 The Rock - on the radio, app and streaming.

High School Basketball Schedule:

Townsquare Media

Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Jeremy Raymond State Farm, Dead River, Huber Engineered Woods, Northern Business Products, Cary Medical Center, Pines Health Services, Plourde Furniture, TA Service Center

Enter your number to get our free mobile app