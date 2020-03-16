Aroostook County Coronavirus-Related Closings & Cancellations

Here are the latest closures and cancellations in northern Maine put in place to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (Updated Monday, March 16th, 6:30 p.m.)

SCHOOLS

All public schools in Aroostook County will not be in session until March 27th, when the situation will be reassessed. School administrators and teachers are making plans for alternative methods for students to continue their lessons. More info here.

University of Maine at Presque Isle and University of Maine at Fort Kent will transition all classes to online instruction for the remainder of the semester.

All public spaces at UMPI -- including the Campus Center, Gentile Hall, the Center for Innovative Learning, and the Houlton Higher Education Center--will be closed to the general public, beginning March 16. These spaces will remain available to students, faculty, and staff. More info here

UMFK is limiting the use of its public spaces until further notice. All fitness classes will be temporarily discontinued and all UMFK buildings, including the Sports Center, the Library, and Nowland Hall, will be closed to the public. These areas will remain open to students, faculty, and staff.

Northern Maine Community College spring break is extended through the week of March 23.

Region 2 School of Applied Technology (Houlton) - Closed through March 27th.

Adult Multiple Alternative Center (AMAC) in Caribou has cancelled all activities for Monday & Tuesday.

Central Aroostook Association in P.I. has cancelled all activities for Monday & Tuesday.

COMMUNITY GROUPS, OFFICES & AGENCIES

All ACAP offices and childcare centers will be closed to the public through March 27th.

Easton Town Office - Limited hours through March 27th (Mon-Thurs 3-6PM; Fri 12-3PM) For essential services only.

Woodland Town Office - Closed Monday, March 16. Town Meeting cancelled.

Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles has suspended its mobile unit visits until further notice. More info here

Easton Recreation Department & Community programs will be shut down until at least March 27 as a precaution.

The Fort Fairfield Community Center will be closed, and all recreation programs including morning walking are canceled until March 29 at the earliest.

The Sargent Family Community Center in Presque Isle will be closed to the public from March 16 - March 29.

The Caribou Wellness & Recreation Center is closed until further notice.

Madawaska Recreation Dept. is cancelling all programs until March 31st. Little Dribblers, Adult Volleyball, Mike's Cooking Class, and the Community Gym will all be cancelled/closed until further notice.

Fort Kent Recreation and Parks has cancelled all basketball and indoor soccer games and practices until further notice. The Jalbert Park skating rink will be closed until further notice.

The Town of Houlton has closed the Houlton Rec Center and the John A. Millar Civic Center effective until March 30th.

Hope Recovery Services in Caribou - closed until March 30th

Aroostook Band of Micmacs is Closed Through Friday March 27. (Including Little Feathers Heads Start & P.I. Boys & Girls Club)

MAINE STATE COURTS

Effective immediately, and continuing through May 1, 2020, with the exception of the events listed below, all in-person court events for family, civil, and criminal dockets are postponed. Maine courts will schedule and hear only the following:

Arraignments and first appearances of defendants held in custody



Motions for review of bail



Juvenile detention hearings



Protection from Abuse requests and hearings



Protection from Harassment requests and hearings



Child Protection petitions and hearings



Mental health requests and hearings



Hearings granted on motion

No criminal or civil jury trials will be heard in the Maine State Courts until after May 1, unless otherwise ordered by the court. No grand jury proceedings will be held. All previously-scheduled cases are postponed. Any trials in progress may be completed.

LIBRARIES

The Presque Isle Public Library will be CLOSED until further notice beginning Tuesday, March 17th. Library staff will continue to work as usual to field online requests for information, to select eBooks, answer phone calls, and continue to develop online services including parking lot WiFi access.

The Caribou Public Library is CLOSED until at least March 30th. All due dates have been changed to April 15th.

WTA Hansen Memorial Library in Mars Hill will be closed until March 30th.

Washburn Memorial Library is closed through March 29th



Madawaska Public Library is closed until further notice.

BUSINESSES/RESTAURANTS/BANKS

As of Monday, March 16th, the Presque Isle KFC/Taco Bell will be carryout and drive thru only, until further notice. The dining room will be closed for customer use.

Irish Setter Pub in Presque Isle will be OPEN Tuesday, March 17th but the St. Patrick's Day party is postponed.

Effective immediately, the Braden Theater and the Caribou Theaters will close until further notice.

The lobbies of all County Federal Credit Union branches are closed to walk in traffic until further notice. They are conducting transactions via our drive thru windows, ATMs, Online Banking, Mobile Banking and by telephone.

Effective Tuesday, March 17th, all Katahdin Trust lobbies will be closed. Drive-up or walk-up windows will remain open to serve customers during regular business hours., *Katahdin Trust branches in Eagle Lake and Oakfield will be closed until further notice.

RELIGIOUS

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland has postponed or cancelled all large, social gatherings scheduled in the next 30 days at all Maine parishes, including dinners, dances and special community events.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is suspending all of its worship services because of the spread of the new coronavirus.

LOCAL EVENTS

Cary Medical Center's Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group scheduled for

Tuesday, March 17 has been cancelled.

The Presque Isle Fish & Game Club's Sportsman's Show scheduled for March 21st and 22nd at the University of Maine at Presque Isle has been cancelled.

RESTRICTIONS & ADVISORIES

Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital is restricting all visitation until further notice. To request a special visitation consideration, please call (207) 768-4915. Effective immediately, elective surgeries, office visits, diagnostic tests, endoscopies, and other procedures that can be considered “nonessential,” will be assessed for postponement until a later date. Each case will be evaluated by the patient’s healthcare provider to determine if it should be postponed

Cary Medical Center is asking that patients exhibiting respiratory or flu-like symptoms please call ahead before arriving at any Cary or Pines Health Services healthcare facilities to ensure that we minimize the spread of both the flu and the new coronavirus.

Do you have questions about the Coronavirus? Call Houlton Regional Hospital’s PANDEMIC HOTLINE for updated information. (207) 521-2210

Maine Governor Janet Mills advises postponing all events with 50 or more people and all gatherings of more than 10 that include individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness, such as seniors, until further notice.

