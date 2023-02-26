Aroostook Centre Mall Forced to Close Until Further Notice
The General Manager of the Aroostook Centre Mall, Bruce Brigman, said the Mall will be closed until further notice due to unpaid electric and water utilities, according to WAGM.
Electric and Water Utilities Have Not Been Paid
Brigman said the power and water services are being turned off because the bills have not been paid by Kohan Retail Investment Group (KRIG).
Letter from Mall’s General Manager
WAGM said they obtained a letter from Brigman saying he has tried to speak with the investment group, but has been able to make contact. He concluded his letter saying, “I’m embarrassed that I work for a company that would do this to their Tenants, Customers, Employees, and Community that they are supposed to serve.”
News Updates and App Alerts
This story will be updated when more information is made available and released to the public.