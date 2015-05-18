Aroostook Aero Club to Hold Safety Seminar

Are you a pilot that maybe did not fly much this winter? Maybe you got your license a while ago, but have not flown because you had no access to a plane?

You invested a lot time, money and effort to earn your wings so it makes sense to use them and the Aroostook Aero Club can help.

David McNew/Getty Images

The Club is presenting an free FAA Wings Safety Seminar on Saturday, May 23rd at the club house at 995 Missile street in Presque Isle, from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon. The subject is "Knocking off the Rust" and counts for credit in the FAA Wings Safety program.

So whether you are a bit rusty, wanting to become an active pilot again,are just curious about flying or just want to be around fellow pilots, your are welcome to attend. There presentation is free.

If arriving by air, Take taxiway Echo at the Departure end of Runway 1 to the ramp in front of the club.