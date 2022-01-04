New Year Baby

Northern Light AR Gould has a baby announcement we're all excited to hear. On January 2nd, 2022, the hospital welcomed the first baby born in the new year.

Congratulations to the Family

Please say hi to Eloise Jordan Lothrop. She was delivered Sunday at 3:22 p.m. in Presque Isle. A big congratulations to the proud parents, Emilee Lothrop and Wes Holmes of Caribou. This is their second child, and we couldn’t be more happy for them. It’s important to note that Eloise’s middle name honors Emilee’s stepbrother, Jordan Plummer, who passed away last year.

Meeting her Sister

Eloise weighed in at 8 pounds and 5 ounces. She was 20 inches long. She will be meeting her 2-year-old sister, Everlee, when the family brings her home.

“We have been facetiming with Everlee, so she has seen her little sister and knows she will be coming home soon. She is so excited, and I just can’t wait to introduce her to ‘Baby El’ as we have been calling her,” says Emilee.

Due to the visitor restrictions at Northern Light AR Gould related to COVID, Everlee has not been at the hospital to see her new sister in person.

“When our first child was born, people stopped in all the time to congratulate us. While it was appreciated, it made things so much more hectic. I’ve actually found myself enjoying the quiet bonding time with Eloise,” she explains.

Thanks to the Great Staff

Janna Sirois, CNM, WHNP, from Northern Light OB/GYN delivered Eloise. Gail Burtt, RN, Doris Churchill, RN, and Allison Plummer, RN from the Women & Children’s Unit took care of Emilee and Eloise during the delivery.

“Janna was so awesome! She was very calm and relaxing, and she really listened to me on what I needed. The nurses have been really great too,” says Emilee. “It was a really good birthing experience, which was true of my first delivery too, so it was what I was expecting.”

