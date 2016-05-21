Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers Speaks About Health Scare

A week after Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers was hospitalized with a bout of intestinal flu, he has spoken out about the ordeal. In a new interview, he said he feels "good, not great, but good," and declared himself to be "on the mend."

Speaking to ET Canada, he goes into greater detail about what caused him to go to the hospital. "I had inflammation in my guts", he said. It was impacted by a recent virus and scar tissue that had been inside him from hernia operations. "That becomes an incredibly painful situation where you get a fever and pass out."

It all came to a head shortly before the Chili Peppers were about to take the stage at KROQ's WeenieRoast on Saturday (May 14) at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre. The band were forced to cancel the show and that Tuesday's date in Burbank, Calif., something that he regrets but was left with no other option.

"It was a painful and sad thing to have to cancel shows, we don't really do that," he continued. "I'd rather play deathly ill than not at all but in this particular instance I was starting to go down to the ground. I got some help and now I've got to figure things out."

With this health scare out of the way, the 53-year old is realizing that he has to listen to his body more. "I push pretty hard sometimes and I do take my health for granted on a certain level because I feel strong and capable," he said. "I surf most days and I like to charge, but every now and then, the body is like, 'You're doing something wrong, either fix it or we're gonna let you know about it', and I think that my body let me know that I had to change my ways a little bit."

