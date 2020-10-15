Angus Young Suggests Malcolm Young’s Playing Is Not on ‘Power Up’ Album

As talk of a potential AC/DC album spread over the last few years, one of the rumors that surfaced was that late guitarist Malcolm Young's guitar parts were on the set. In a new interview with SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard, Malcolm's brother and band guitarist Angus Young set the record straight.

Angus tells host Keith Roth when asked about if Malcolm plays on the album (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), "Malcolm's contribution is mainly the song ideas, which he did with me. So that's basically what Malcolm's contribution is to the whole album. He was there in spirit, and you always feel him. He's there, especially with me — he's always part of my thoughts. I'm always thinking of him. As [is] everyone else."

In a recent tribute video, Angus stated, "I know Mal's not with us anymore. But he's there with us in spirit. This band was his baby, his life. He was always one... 'You keep going.'"

"He would've been proud of this," added singer Brian Johnson, pointing to the Power Up album, before Young continued, "His big line, every now and again he'd go, 'If you're a musician, it's a bit like being on the Titanic.' The band goes down with the ship. That's how he viewed it."

As for the future for the reconnected lineup, Angus stated, "I keep doing it. It's part of me. That's from my perspective. I like making AC/DC music and playing it. And I've been doing it so long now. I think I know that more than anything else. I even think I know that better than what I learned in my shool years."