Roger Waters ‘Couldn’t Care Less About AC/DC or Eddie Van Halen’

Roger Waters said he's got little interest in "loud rock 'n' roll" such as AC/DC or Van Halen.

The Pink Floyd co-founder recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience for a nearly three-hour chat. Waters said he made substantial progress on writing a book during the pandemic, "leaving all the Pink Floyd stuff till last, for obvious reasons — hard things to write about."

Rogan suggested that Pink Floyd's breakup was the biggest in rock history, to which Waters responded: "Maybe. I'm not very up on rock history, because I'm not very interested in most popular music. I mean, there are certain people that I'm great fans of: mainly the writers, the singer-songwriters, you know. So, [Bob] Dylan and Neil Young. But I won't start a long list, because I probably could, but it's that end of the spectrum that I'm more interested in."

The singer added that he's "not really interested in loud rock 'n' roll — which some people are and they love it, but I couldn't care less about AC/DC or Eddie Van Halen or any of that stuff. It's just, who? I don't go, 'Who?' because obviously I know the name. And I'm sure Eddie's brilliant and a great guitar player and wonderful. It just doesn't interest me."

Waters is nearing the end of the 2022 North American leg of his This Is Not a Drill Tour, which will resume in May 2023 in Europe. "These are the best shows I've ever done, by far," he told Rogan. I've made a real breakthrough, and this is the first time I've ever sort of managed to communicate with an audience in a way that is satisfying."

"I've opened my heart. I'm vulnerable," Waters continued. "And yet, because I've done that, they're responding, and in consequence I've become bolder. You know, the more you risk, the more you potentially lose, but also the more you potentially gain."